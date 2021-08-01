These Covid-19 vaccination centres in Karachi will operate 24 hours

KARACHI: In order to facilitate citizens, the Sindh health department on Sunday announced to make 11 vaccination centres in Karachi operational for 24 hours starting Monday (August 2), ARY News reported.

A notification was also issued by Sindh Health and Population Welfare Department in this connection.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News, 11 Mass Vaccinations Centres would operate round the clock in Karachi.

The hospitals have been instructed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and staff members at 11 new mass vaccination centres from August 2.

Here’s the list of the mass Covid vaccination centres that will work 24/7:

Karachi East:

Dow University’s Ojha Campus

Karachi Expo Centre

Karachi South:

Khaliq Dina Hall

Jinnah Medical College Hospital (JPMC)

Lyari General Hospital

Karachi Central:

Children’s Hospital, North Nazimabad

Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi

Sindh Govt Hospital, Liaquatabad

Karachi West:

Sindh Government Qatar Hospital

Karachi Malir:

Sindh Govt Hospital Murad Memon Goth

Karachi Korangi:

Sindh Government Korangi No. 5 Hospital

Sindh Government, Saudabad, Karachi

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the drive-thru Covid vaccination centre and review arrangements.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the provincial government was taking measures to establish more mass vaccination centres in the port city keeping in view the rush of people at vaccination centres.

Pakistan sets records of Covid vaccinations, 30mn jabbed

With the vaccination process being expedited in the wake of the fourth COVID wave, Federal Minister and Head of the NCOC Asad Umar said that Pakistan has set another record after 10 million people received the jabs within 16 days.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the NCOC head said that the country having a population of 220 million has inoculated 30 million people with the last 10 million being vaccinated in a record 16 days.