11-year-old boy shot dead in rape attempt in Chaman

CHAMAN: An 11-year-old boy was shot dead during a rape attempt in Chaman city of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

District Police Officer Shahid Jamil Kakar said that all three suspects were arrested who attempt to rape the victim, identified as Musa Kaleem, in a warehouse located at Pakistan-Afghanistan border road.

The police officer went on to add that the suspect have confessed to the crime while the prime suspect in the rape attempt and the killing was an Afghan national.

Meanwhile, the police registered a first information report over the complaint of the victim’s father Asmatullah and began investigations into the matter.

The suspects were produced before a local court which handed them over to the police on a seven-day physical remand.

Last month, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped and killed in Sukkur’s Regent area.

According to the victim’s father, his son Zainul Abideen was raped and later killed after he left home to get groceries last night.

The police had earlier said that Abideen, a student in the fifth grade, was shot dead outside his home in the Regent area.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.