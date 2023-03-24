11-year-old girl goes missing from Karachi

KARACHI: An 11-year-old girl allegedly went missing from Karachi’s Malir area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a minor girl allegedly went missing from Millat Garden Malir, the victim’s parents have registered a kidnapping case at Saudabad Police Station.

In a statement, the father told police that after dropping the girl and her 3-year-old cousin at school, he went to the office. Later, he received a call from home at 11:45 am that his daughter is not reached home yet.

After contacting the school management, the parents learned that their 11-year-old girl daughter already left for home.

The father told the police that her daughter used to talk to someone on phone. He requested the police to trace the mobile phone for the recovery of her daughter.

The police logged the case of kidnapping against the complaint of the parents and formed a team for the recovery of the missing girl.

