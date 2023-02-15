CCTV footage: 13-year-old girl goes ‘missing’ from Karachi

KARACHI: A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from her house in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area early Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the CCTV footage, the missing girl from Shah Faisal Colony of ​​Karachi left the house around 3:20 PM. In the video, the girl can be clearly seen waving at the surveillance camera and leaving somewhere.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) of the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from Shah Faisal Colony was registered at the Shah Faisal police station on the complaint of her father.

The victim’s father stated in the FIR that her daughter used to play online games on her mobile phone, during which she came in contact with a boy named Abdullah from Rawalpindi.

The girl’s father alleged Abdullah for the abduction of his daughter with the help of his relatives in Karachi and took the girl with him to Pindi.

The police started investigating the incident from various aspects.

Earlier in the month, the missing Hyderabad girl was recovered by Sindh police from Karachi’s Lighthouse area.

Police said that the girl was allegedly in contact with the young boy from Karachi on social media. The police arrested the boy and girl from the Lighthouse area.

In a statement, the young boy revealed that the girl reached Karachi’s Saddar area alone from Hyderabad at her own will. The arrested boy said in his statement that he wants to marry the girl, however, they don’t want to marry without their families’ consent.

The family of the missing girl lodged a complaint at the Hyderabad market police station, after which a special team has been constituted for investigation.

Comments