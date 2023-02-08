Missing Hyderabad girl recovered from Karachi

KARACHI: The missing Hyderabad girl was recovered by Sindh police from Karachi’s Lighthouse area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that the girl was allegedly in contact with the young boy from Karachi on social media. The police arrested the boy and girl from the Lighthouse area.

In a statement, the young boy revealed that the girl reached Karachi’s Saddar area alone from Hyderabad at her own will. The arrested boy said in his statement that he wants to marry the girl, however, they don’t want to marry without their families consent.

The family of the missing girl lodged a complaint at the Hyderabad market police station, after which a special team has been constituted for investigation.

Last month, two teenage girls from Karachi, who went missing from the Korangi area, were recovered from Lahore.

According to details, the two teenage girls – who were reported missing from the Korangi area – were recovered from Lahore Railway Station.

In a statement, the police said that the two teenagers reached Lahore Cantt Station from Khyber Mail at 2:30 am. “They were wearing men’s clothes in a bid to hide their identity,” the police added.

The railway police questioned the teenagers after seeing the girls in a distressed condition at the station. “The girls left the home due to the inappropriate behaviour of their fathers,” the police claimed.

Following the investigation, the Railways police later handed over the girls – who are students in eighth grade – to Karachi police.

Comments