‘Missing’ Karachi girls recovered from Lahore

KARACHI: Two teenage girls from Karachi, who went missing from Korangi area, have been recovered from Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the two teenage girls – who were reported missing from Korangi area – were recovered from Lahore Railway Station.

In a statement, the police said that the two teenagers reached Lahore Cantt Station from Khyber Mail at 2:30 am. “They were wearing men’s clothes in a bid to hide their identity,” the police added.

The railways police questioned the teenagers after seeing the girls in a distressed condition at the station. “The girls left the home due to inappropriate behavior of their fathers,” the police claimed.

Following the investigation, the Railways police later handed over the girls – who are students of eight grade – to Karachi police.

It is pertinent to mention here that two teenage girls mysteriously went missing from Karachi’s Korangi area According to the reports, 14-year-old Naila went to her friend Kinza’s house in Korangi.

Kinza’s father Mohammad Junaid stated in the complaint lodged at Zaman Town police station that both the girls were present at home and later they mysteriously went missing on Saturday evening.

He said that he saw the girls before going to walk on the roof terrace and they were gone after he returned downstairs. When he inquired about the girl from other family members at the house, they told him they went outside.

