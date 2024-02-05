11-year-old victim of political clash died in Karachi

KARACHI: An 11-year-old boy lost his life as a result of an apparent clash between two political parties in the New Karachi Sector 11-J area of the metropolis, ARY News reported

According to the police officials, the incident took place between prominent political party workers two days ago after which an 11-year-old boy was injured.

After the incident, a case was registered on the complaint of the deceased boy’s uncle, after which the police conducted several raids at various locations to apprehend the individuals.

The injured 11-year-old, Abdul Rahman, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, however, despite the registration of two cases, no arrests have been made so far.

In the FIR, Mohammad Yousuf, who claimed to be a PPP worker, stated that he was sitting in the election office with other workers when 15 to 20 MQM workers arrived around 10:45 PM and opened an indiscriminate fire with the intention to kill him.

According to the PPP worker, Abdul Rahman and his friend were injured in the firing, and they were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.