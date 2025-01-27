12 additional judges appointed to SHC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice appointed 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The ministry notified. Tasneem Sultana, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Miran Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hamid Bhurgri, and Ali Haider Ada as additional judges to the SHC.

Jan Ali Junejo, Muhammad Hasan Akber, Muhammad Jaffer Raza, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Riazat Ali Sahar and Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah have also been appointed as additional judges to the SHC.

Chief Justice Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will administer oath to the newly appointed additional judges in a ceremony set to be held at the SHC.

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan in a meeting held on January 23 nominated these persons for the slots in the SHC with majority of its total membership.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan by majority also extended the term of Judges of the Constitutional Benches of High Court of Sindh for a period of six months.

The Chairperson also appreciated the services rendered by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for developing a web portal for the proceeding of the meeting of the Judicial commission of Pakistan.

The ministry earlier notified Muhammad Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).