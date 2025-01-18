Two additional judges appointed to IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice appointed two additional judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The ministry notified Muhammad Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas as additional judges of the IHC. The two new additional judges will take oath on Monday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will administer oath to Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas in a ceremony set to be held at the IHC.

Earlier the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held two meetings on January 17—one for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the High Court of Balochistan—.

In the first meeting, the commission, by majority of its total membership, nominated Muhammad Azam Khan, District & Session Judge, and Inaam Ameen Minhas, Advocate Supreme Court for their appointment as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court.

In the second meeting, the commission unanimously nominated Muhammad Asif, Advocate Supreme Court, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Advocate Supreme Court, and, by majority of its total membership, nominated Muhammad Najam-ud-Din Mengal, Advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment to High Court of Balochistan.

In both meetings, the Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the commission for finalisation of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies.

For additional judges appointment to the IHC, 19 names were sent to the JCP for four positions. The names of three District and Sessions judges—Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, Azam Khan and Shahrukh Arjumand— and Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar were sent.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat was also among the candidate recommended to the JCP. The names of Advocate Adnan Basharat, Advocate Syed Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Advocate Umar Aslam, , Muhammad Usman Ghani, Rashid Cheema, Advocate Adnan Haider, Sultan Mazhar Sher Khan, Kashif Ali Malik and Daniyal Ijaz, Shahid Mahmood Khokhar, Babar Bilal, Muhammad Abdul Rafi, Chaudhry Hafeezullah Yaqoob had also been sent to the JCP.