12 days off in August in Pakistan? here's how

Pakistanis could enjoy up to 12 days’ holiday in August 2026, making it one of the year’s most holiday-filled months, according to the government’s notification and annual holiday calendar.

The combination of federal public holidays and regular weekends is expected to give people a total of 12 days off during the month of August 2026.

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A three-day weekend is set to coincide with Pakistan’s Independence Day, as 14 August falls on a Friday in 2026. This means people will have consecutive days off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the government’s annual notification on public, bank and optional holidays also lists a nationwide public holiday on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him).

If there are no changes to the official calendar, August will include 10 weekend holidays, along with two federal public holidays, bringing the total number of days off to 12.