12 FBR high-ranking officials removed on PM’s directives

ISLAMABAD: On directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 12 high-ranking officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been removed from their positions, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FBR officials, from Grades 21 and 22, have been directed to report to the Admin Pool.

According to the notification, the officials who have been transferred included Member Customs Accounting Mukarram Ansari, Member IR Policy Afaq Qureshi, and Member Customs Operations Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi.

DG IOC Shah Bano Khan, Member Accounting Tariq Mustafa Khan, DG Law and Prosecution Ahmed Rauf have also been removed from the positions.

The other officials included Muhammad Azam Sheikh, Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Wahid, and Khurshid Marwat. of these officials have been transferred to the Administration Pool, in a significant reshuffle in the FBR’s top leadership.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the ‘willful’ delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.

The prime minister, while issuing directives for the suspension of all the relevant officials, directed for holding of inquiry against them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shehbaz Sharif, soon after assuming PM office, had directed immediate reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.