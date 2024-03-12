12-member Sindh cabinet sworn in

KARACHI: A 12-member Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday took oath at a ceremony held at Governor House, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to the cabinet members in a ceremony which was also attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Those who took oath as ministers included Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Syed Sardar Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Saeed Ghani.

Ali Hassan Zardari, Sardar Bux Mahar, Zulfikar Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Ahsan Mazari, and Babul also took the oath.

Read More: 10-member Sindh cabinet to take oath in first phase

Earlier on March 11, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leaders including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting in Islamabad to finalise the members for the provincial cabinet.

According to the details, the recently elected Sindh CM also consulted with President Asif Ali Zardari to finalise the names for the cabinet. The sources privy to the development said that around 10 members of the Sindh cabinet would take oath in the first phase.