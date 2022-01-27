12 more Rawalpindi schools, colleges sealed after Covid cases surface

RAWALPINDI: As many as 12 educational institutions, including schools, were sealed after 99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19.

According to the health department, nine schools, two colleges and one university were closed. Barani Agriculture Research Institute was sealed after eleven students tested Covid-19 positive.

Also Read: Curbs on schools to stay in place till mid-Feb: NCOC

The colleges closed include Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtal and Government Associate College for Women Jhanda Chichi.

99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19 at these institutes. It is noteworthy that in Rawalpindi alone, around 50 educational institutions have been closed between Dec 22 and Jan 27.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February.

Also Read: NCOC decides closure of education centres for a week

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

Comments