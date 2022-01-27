Curbs on schools to stay in place till mid-Feb: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Thursday to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

It said vaccination of students above 12 years will be compulsory from Feb 1. Large-scale testing will continue at educational institutes across the country for their targeted closure.

The sources said the NCOC will review restrictions on different sectors on Jan 20.

On Jan 19, the NCOC had announced a new set of restrictions to contain rising Covid-19 cases. It said indoor and outdoor dining, as well as wedding functions will be allowed only for vaccinated people.

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in cities with over 10% Covid positivity ratio with effect from Jan 24, the NCOC said. However, it added, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed.

