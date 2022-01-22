NCOC issues fresh COVID guidelines for mosques

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to implement COVID protocols for mosques and other places of worship, restricting entry of unvaccinated people, mandatory facemask and social distancing measures, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the guidelines issued by the NCOC, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to visit mosques while the visitors would also be required to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing during prayers.

“Those visiting mosques should perform ablution at homes and should wash their hands frequently and use sanitizers after prayers,” the country’ primary body devising counter-COVID strategy said in the aftermath of record cases of infection.

It is further advised to offer prayers at open places and ensure proper ventilation at the mosques through the opening of all doors and windows.

The aged and ill people have been advised to offer their prayers at home in the fresh guideline besides also asking the prayers leaders to curtail the Friday sermons.

Pakistan’s COVID tally

Pakistan reported as many as 6,540 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

A total of 58,902 samples were tested, out of which 6,540 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 11.10 per cent. The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,360,019 with addition of 6,540 new cases.

Read More: Karachi reports above 45pc COVID-19 positivity ratio

12 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,077. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has risen to 1,055.

Statistics 22 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,902

Positive Cases: 6540

Positivity %: 11.10%

Deaths :12

Patients on Critical Care: 1,055 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 22, 2022

Comments