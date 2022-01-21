Karachi reports above 45pc COVID-19 positivity ratio

KARACHI: COVID-19 positivity ratio has witnessed an alarming surge in Sindh’s big cities, Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the provincial health department, the COVID-19 positivity rate has crossed 45pc and currently stands at 46.58% in Karachi.

During the past 24 hours, 6,760 tests were conducted to diagnose the deadly virus out of which 3,149 samples turned out to be positive.

In Hyderabad, the positivity ratio has jumped to 17.27%, the Sindh health authorities said. 1,401 tests were carried out in Sindh’s second-biggest city over the past 24 hours.

242 persons were confirmed with the COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, as many as 15 judges and 58 staff members of the district courts in Islamabad have tested positive for the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 7,678 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 59,343 samples were tested, out of which 7,678 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.93 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.55%.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,353,479.

