Pakistan sees 7,539 fresh COVID-19 cases at 11.91pc positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: After a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two days, Pakistan has again reported 7,539 fresh cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

Statistics 27 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,272

Positive Cases: 7539

Positivity %: 11.91%

Deaths :25

Patients on Critical Care: 1240 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 63,272 samples were tested, out of which 7.539 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.91pc as compared to yesterday’s 10.17pc.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,393,887.

Twenty-five more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,162. The number of critical patients saw a minor decrease and were recorded at 1,240 as compared to yesterday’s 1,293.

Including 63,272 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,754,277 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,272,871 people have regained their health including 1,784 in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority declared wearing masks mandatory for entry at the airports countrywide, while the staff deputed at the airport is also directed to ensure wearing facemasks while discharging their duties.

The passengers and the visitors would not be allowed to enter the airport premises without facemasks amid a rapid surge in the pandemic.

