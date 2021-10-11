12 Rabi ul Awal: Pillion riding banned across Sindh

KARACHI: In the backdrop of numerous threats to law and order in the scheduled religious gatherings of Rabi ul Awal 12, the government of Sindh has on Monday announced to ban pillion riding for one day on Oct 19, ARY News reported.

The order had been rolled out via a Sindh Home Department notification that said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been implemented on motorcycle pillion riding.

The order has few exceptions for the elderly, women, children (under 12 years of age) and the members of the press, according to the notification.

This ban, says the notification, was enforced due to the alert by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) that said it is needed.

The violation of ban will be reported by police SHOs across Sindh, it said.

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Oct 19

The crescent of Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH, the third month of the Islamic Lunar Year, was sighted in Pakistan late last week and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 19 (Tuesday).

According to details, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened its meeting on Thursday evening to sight Rabi ul Awwal moon.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country.

