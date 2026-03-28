12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars STOLEN

ZURICH: Twelve tons of KitKat chocolate bars went missing in ​Europe last week after thieves ‌made off with the truck transporting them, Swiss food giant Nestle said on ​Saturday.

KitKat, which is made by ​Nestle, said the truck carrying 413,793 ⁠bars of its new range ​set off from central Italy to ​distribute the chocolate throughout Europe, but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.

The ​vehicle and the merchandise remain ​unaccounted for. Nestle did not reveal where ‌exactly ⁠the truck was lost.

In a separate statement, KitKat said the missing bars are traceable via a unique ​batch code. ​Anyone ⁠scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would ​receive instructions on how to ​contact ⁠KitKat.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that ⁠cargo ​theft is an escalating ​issue for businesses of all sizes,” KitKat said.