TANDO ALLAHYAR: A 12-year-old madrasa student was killed after being ‘raped’ in Chamber area of Tando Allahyar, police officials said on Thursday.

According to SSP Syed Saleem Shah, the initial investigation suggests that the child was allegedly drugged before the incident. Police have arrested three suspects during an operation launched in connection with the case.

The SSP further stated that preliminary evidence indicated possible signs of child abuse. He added that the complete facts of the incident would become clear after the postmortem examination of the deceased.

On July 9, police arrested a faith healer identified as Ramoo Kolhi after he was accused of allegedly raping two teenage cousin girls in Mirpurkhas.

According to reports, one of the girls died, while the other was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad in critical condition.

Read more: Mirpurkhas: Minor girl dies, cousin critical after alleged rape by faith healer

Mirpurkhas police said the victims were cousins aged 13 and 14. One of the girls had reportedly gone to the faith healer along with her cousin to seek help in bringing back her upset mother.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly gave the girls an intoxicating drink before sexually assaulting them along with an accomplice.

An FIR had been registered on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, including charges of abduction, rape, and murder.