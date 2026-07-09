MIRPURKHAS: Police have arrested a faith healer identified as Ramoo Kolhi after he was accused of allegedly raping two teenage cousin girls in Mirpurkhas, ARY News reported.

According to reports, one of the girls died, while the other was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad in critical condition.

Mirpurkhas police said the victims were cousins aged 13 and 14. One of the girls had reportedly gone to the faith healer along with her cousin to seek help in bringing back her upset mother.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly gave the girls an intoxicating drink before sexually assaulting them along with an accomplice.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased girl’s father, including charges of abduction, rape, and murder.

Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination of the deceased girl has been conducted, while a medical examination of the surviving girl has also been completed.

Ramoo Kolhi has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest his alleged accomplice.

The case is being investigated, and further legal action will be taken in light of the medical and forensic reports, Mirpurkhas police added.

Also Read: ‘Fake faith healer’ using blasphemous tricks to deceive innocent people caught

In other news, police arrested a man accused of raping a girl and recording explicit videos in Tulamba town of Punjab.

The suspect, identified as Ayaz Sahu, allegedly posed as a journalist and lured girls with promises of employment.

Investigators revealed that Sahu allegedly blackmailed several girls. According to police sources, he reportedly trapped several victims under the pretext of jobs and recorded inappropriate videos of them.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a laptop from the suspect, which have been sent for forensic analysis. Dozens of videos were allegedly found on his devices, and he is accused of threatening victims with their release to extort large sums of money.

One victim was reportedly blackmailed for four years, during which the suspect allegedly subjected her to sexual assault. An FIR was regiestered on her complaint against the accused.

After completing a three-day physical remand, Sahu was sent on judicial remand by the court, police said.

Officials added that digital evidence recovered from the seized devices is expected to play a key role in the investigation, including determining how the videos were recorded, shared, and whether any accomplices were involved.