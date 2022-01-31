12-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Punjab’s DG Khan

DG KHAN: A 12-year-old child died on Monday after being bitten by dogs in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district which is also a home town of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

According to details, the seven-grade student, Mubashir, was attacked by six stary dogs at a school in DG Khan.

The boy was rushed to DHQ hospital by locals on a motorcycle where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Taking action, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took strict notice of the dog bite incident and sought a report from the Commissioner DG Khan division.

READ: STRAY DOGS BITE 12 PEOPLE INCLUDING CHILDREN IN PESHAWAR

The chief minister said that those responsible for the negligence should be dealt with in accordance with the law, adding that the incident with the innocent child is very unfortunate.

The CM also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice, adding that those who have shown negligence would be punished.

Comments