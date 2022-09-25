12-year-old girl ‘abducted’ from Karachi recovered in Lodhran raid

KARACHI: A 12-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Karachi has been recovered during a raid in Lodhran district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

The girl was abducted 10 days back from Surjani area of the city by a 25-year-old boy, allegedly luring him for marriage.

A team of Karachi police in coordination with the local authorities raided a home in Lodhron today and recovered the girl. “Prime suspect Shehbaz was able to flee from the scene while four people including his brother have been arrested,” the police said.

The incidents of girls being abducted have been reported previously and in one such incident recently, the motorway police foiled a bid to abduct a girl on Lyari Expressway near Karachi’s Hassan Square.

According to details, unidentified persons – travelling in a car – attempted to kidnap a girl, identified as Gul Sikka, from Lyari Expressway near Hassan Square.

Motorway police officers Khalid Memon and Aslam Mughal, who were present on the spot, took timely action and foiled the abduction bid of the girl.

However, the suspects managed to escape.

