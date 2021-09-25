12-year-old girl gang-raped in Punjab

GOJRA: Four suspects gang-raped a 12-year-old girl after abducting her in Gojra, a tehsil in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district, said police on Saturday.

As per details, an unidentified woman offered juice to a mother and her daughter in Gojra and later abducted the 12-year-old girl, after she and her mother fainted.

The girl was moved to a house located at Mochi Wala Road in Gojra, where four men gang-raped her, the police said and added that the rape victim managed to flee and reached her house.

A case of the gang-rape has been registered against unidentified men, while the police have launched an investigation.

Read more: TWO GIRLS KIDNAPPED, GANG-RAPED IN LAHORE

In a separate rape incident, earlier this month, it was reported that two girls were kidnapped from Lahore’s Shahdara area and were moved to Gujjarpura, where they were allegedly gang-raped.

The girls were gang-raped by three men in the Karol Khatti factory in Gujjarpura, the police said and added that the rapists, later fled the crime scene easily.

The police had said that the factory owner had been taken into custody, while raids were being carried out for the arrest of the rapists.