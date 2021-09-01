Two girls kidnapped, gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE: Another incident of gang-rape has been reported in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province on Wednesday.

As per details, two girls were kidnapped from Lahore’s Shahdara area and were moved to Gujjarpura.

The girls were gang-raped by three men in the Karol Khatti factory in Gujjarpura, the police said and added that the rapists, later fled the crime scene easily.

The police said that the factory owner has been taken into custody, while raids are being carried out for the arrest of the rapists.

This is not the first incident of rape as recently, a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore.

A girl was raped by two men after being called for a job in the Sundar area of Lahore.

The matter came to the light after the girl had approached the police and got a case registered, claiming that she was sexually assaulted after being called for a job in Lahore.

“Babar and his friend asked me to visit them for a job opportunity and when I reached the place identified by them, they raped me,” the girl had said.