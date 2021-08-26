Man rapes girl by luring her into trap of offering job in Lahore

LAHORE: Another rape case was reported in Punjab, where a man molested a girl by luring her into the trap of offering a job in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a girl was raped by a man in Lahore’s Gulberg as the accused lured her into the trap of offering a job. The case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the rape victim.

In an FIR registered at the Ghalib Market police station, the girl stated that she was assured of the job by a man named Ahmed at a saloon.

“I was asked to come for an interview in the hotel located in Gulberg,” the girl said in her statement and added that she was raped at gunpoint when she arrived in the hotel room.

Ahmed threatened me with dire consequences in case of exposing him, the girl said in the FIR. The police party has started a search of the accused named in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that women were subjected to sexual assault after being lured through job advertisements.

In October 2020, police booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.