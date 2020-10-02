Lured with job offer, woman gang raped in Lahore hotel

LAHORE: Police have booked two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman at a Lahore hotel.

According to the police, accused Hassan and Irfan lured the victim woman to the hotel near the Lahore railway station by promising her a job. They then sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.

Inspector General of Punjab police Inam Ghani taking note of the incident directed the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) to submit a report in this regard within 24 hours. He ordered law enforcers to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

Earlier today, another gang-rape case was reported in Punjab where a mother of three children was sexually abused in Qadirpur Ran, Multan. The gang-rape case was reported in Badhala Sant area in Qadirpur Ran.

The incident is said to be one month old, while rapists are still at large.

