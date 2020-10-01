Woman waiting for transport in Lahore gang-raped by six men

LAHORE: A young woman waiting for transport to commute at Jaranwala Road was allegedly gang-raped by six men on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman was waiting for the conveyance at the Jaranwala Road in the limits of PS Mangatwala, after the bus, she was traveling in went out of order.

Moments after, she was given a lift by passing by car on the road.

The woman was intoxicated by the men traveling in the car and was gang-raped by six men, the police said and added that the incident was reported on September 24.

The case of the incident has been registered, while no arrests have been made so far.

In a separate incident of gang-rape reported in Okara in the month of September, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur.

Police registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official had said.

