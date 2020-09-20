Man arrested for attempting to rape 12-year-old girl in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl was on his way home when the suspect, Muhammad Jameel, dragged her into his house situated in the jurisdiction of Islampura Police Station, where he purportedly tried to sexually abuse her.

The girl resisted and cried out loud, prompting the neighbours of the suspect to rush to his house and rescue the victim. However, the suspect managed to escape from the scene before his neighbors arrived there.

On being informed about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and registered a case against the suspect. The police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the suspect. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at house in the area and arrested the suspect.

Earlier on September 16, Police had arrested a man for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Khanpur Tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to the details, the shopkeeper was caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in Saddar area of Khanpur. He had been handed over to police by locals.

