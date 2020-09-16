Shopkeeper arrested for ‘attempting to rape’ 8-year-old girl in Khanpur

KHANPUR: In yet another incident of harassment, the police on Wednesday arrested a man for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in the vicinity of Khanpur Tehsil of the Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the shopkeeper was caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in Saddar area of Khanpur. He was handed over to police by locals

The parents of a minor girl in their statement maintained that the minor girl had gone to buy sweets from a nearby shop where the shopkeeper attempted to rape her but was caught by a passer-by. The minor has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

After being informed, the police reached the scene and arrested accused. A case has been registered against him.

Earlier on September 12, An enraged mob thrashed a man for two hours over attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jhelum.

The man was caught red-handed by the citizen when he allegedly tried to rape the minor girl in Masheen Mohalla area of Jhelum. The incident sparked outrage among the citizens.

The enraged mob started beating the suspect with kicks, fists, rods and sticks. The angry mob paraded the suspect on the roads for over two hours.

