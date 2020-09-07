KARACHI: A medico-legal officer (MLO) confirmed on Monday that a five-year-old girl whose body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a garbage dump in Essa Nagri was sexually abused before being murdered.

Dr Zakia revealed the girl was subjected to sexual assault before being hit in her head with a stone that led to her death. However, she added, no burn marks were found on the minor victim’s body.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, deploring the incident, directed the Sindh police to immediately arrest the culprit(s) and ensure they are brought to book.

Read More: ‘Suspect’ has not confessed to raping, killing minor girl: Karachi police

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot on Sunday.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. She had been missing for the past two days and the police had registered her missing report on the complaint of the family.

Read More: ‘#JusticeForMarwah’ becomes top trend on social media

A suspect has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Comments

comments