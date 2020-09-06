‘#JusticeForMarwah’ becomes top trend on social media

KARACHI: ‘#JusticeForMarwah’ has become a top trend on Twitter as the nationals raised voice for strict action against the culprits over the cold-blooded killing of a five-year-old girl in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The terrorising incident reported on Sunday morning spreads like wildfire across the country when the police officials found a five-year-old girl missing since two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday late night.

They said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony.

Local residents said the body was in an appalling condition as the girl might have been set ablaze. She has been identified as Marwa, who had gone missing from PIB Colony. An FIR of her missing was registered at the relevant police station on her father’s complaint.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Relatives of the deceased girl lodged sit-in on Old Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) road which blocked both tracks of Jail Chaurangi to Civic Centre roads.

Arrest

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man and his son during a raid on a house in PIB Colony on suspicion of their involvement in the gruesome incident. The man along with his two sons had moved to the house a few days back.

Read: Five-year-old girl’s body found stuffed in bag with burns on face

One of the two sons is at large and a search is underway to locate his whereabouts, the police said.

As per initial reports, they said, the girl had a head injury which apparently led to her death with her face burned to mangle her appearance. The police said they suspect that she might have also been subjected to sexual assault but await a final post-mortem report to ascertain it.

Protestors disperse

After hours of the sit-in, the residents of PIB Colony dispersed from the University Road after being assured by the police and Rangers officials for taking action against the responsible persons in the case.

Protestors told media that the authorities have been given a deadline of three days for arresting the culprits, otherwise, they will lodge demonstration again.

According to police officials, the detained suspect has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. It emerged that the minor girl had departed from her home at around 7:00 am to a nearby shop but never returned.

Comments

comments