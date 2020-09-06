KARACHI: In a shocking incident, the body of a five-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood, police said on Sunday.

They said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony.

Local residents said the body was in an appalling condition as the girl might have been set ablaze. She has been identified as Marwa, who had gone missing from PIB Colony. An FIR of her missing was registered at the relevant police station on her father’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man and his son during a raid on a house in PIB Colony on suspicion of their involvement in the gruesome incident. The man along with his two sons had moved to the house a few days back.

One of the two sons is at large and a search is underway to locate his whereabouts, the police said.

As per initial reports, they said, the girl had a head injury which apparently led to her death with her face burned to mangle her appearance. The police said they suspect that she might have also been subjected to sexual assault but await a final post-mortem report to ascertain it.

