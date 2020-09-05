Web Analytics
Girl, key suspect in newly-wed man’s murder case arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a girl and a key suspect  in murder of a newly-wed man in Korangi, ARY News reported,    

According to the details, the girl had made a telephone call to Munif and asked him to meet her in Korangi. When Munif had reached there, her friends Shahrukh and Nouman killed him, said the officials.

Police officials said that the girl got killed Munif after he refused to marry her. It is pertinent to mention here that Nouman had surrendered himself to police earlier today while Shahrukh, the key suspect, and the girl were taken into custody in the evening.

Read More: Friends turn out to be ‘killers’ of newly-wed man in Korangi

Earlier on September 4, police had claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a newly-wed man in Korangi as his colleagues turned out to be his ‘assassins’,

According to police, Muneef,25 and his murderers had worked in a same factory in Korangi. Few days earlier, the suspects had made a telephone call to Muneeb and asked him to reach at a place in Korangi and when he arrived there his colleagues snatched his mobile and killed him.

The officials had said that the suspects staged a drama of dacoity  to mislead the police. They had said that the motive behind the murder of the newly-wed man was ‘personnel enmity’.

 

