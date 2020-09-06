KARACHI: The police investigators claimed on Sunday night that the detained suspect has not confessed raping or killing the five-year-old girl in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Karachi police officials told media that a DNA sample of the detained suspect has been sent for the examination that would take more than one week to ascertain the raping or murdering the minor girl.

Police officials said that the accused person had been arrested from the site where the dead body of the innocent girl was recovered. The added that interrogation from the accused person was continued.

Read: ‘#JusticeForMarwah’ becomes top trend on social media

The suspect claimed in his initial statement that he went to the heap of garbage for finding pieces of panaflex and plastic sheets which he would use for covering his roof to block water inflow.

Police said that the investigators were checking the mobile phone record of the arrested suspect.

The investigators said that a shopkeeper who sold biscuits to the victim girl was also among witnesses when the girl went missing. They said that the actual person will be arrested soon who had brutally murdered the innocent girl as the investigation is going on in the right direction.

‘#JusticeForMarwah’ became a top trend on Twitter as the nationals raised voice for strict action against the culprits over the cold-blooded killing of a five-year-old girl in Karachi.

The terrorising incident reported on Sunday morning spreads like wildfire across the country when the police officials found a five-year-old girl missing since two days stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Saturday late night. They said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony.

Read: Five-year-old girl’s body found stuffed in bag with burns on face

Earlier, the police officials had arrested a man and his son during a raid on a house in PIB Colony on suspicion of their involvement in the gruesome incident. The man along with his two sons had moved to the house a few days back.

One of the two sons is at large and a search is underway to locate his whereabouts, the police said.

As per initial reports, they said, the girl had a head injury which apparently led to her death with her face burned to mangle her appearance. The police said they suspect that she might have also been subjected to sexual assault but await a final post-mortem report to ascertain it.

