Woman in critical condition after gang rape during robbery in Okara

OKARA: A woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur city in Okara, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman has been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition, a police official said.

He said the robbers took cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables with them after raping the woman.

Taking notice of the horrific incident, the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sahiwal reached the crime scene along with the District Police Officer (DPO), Okara. He constituted a special police team to be headed by the DPO to investigate the incident.

He said the victim woman’s medical examination was being conducted at the hospital to determine whether she sexually assaulted.

