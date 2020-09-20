FIA busts Karachi gang raping youngsters in guise of social media jobs

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in sexual assault of youngsters on gunpoint in Karachi after luring them in the name of social media jobs, ARY NEWS reported.

The gang was allegedly involved in raping young interviewers on gunpoint who apply for jobs to work on social media platforms and later use obscene footages to blackmail the victims.

The FIA cybercrime wing authorities came to know regarding the gang after a youngster approached them a few days back and shared his ordeal.

The victim narrated the entire horrific incident saying that he was offered a job from a Whatsapp group named Karachi Call Centre Jobs Group and he went for an interview at a flat in Drigh Road area of the city.

“I was raped there on gunpoint,” he said adding that culprits later sent his obscene videos to the family members besides also uploading the material on different websites to blackmail him.

Read More: FIA arrests man blackmailing girl using obscene photos

The FIA had made arrests in the case from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other areas and claimed to have recovered mobile phones carrying dozens of obscene videos.

Several youngsters did not report the matter to the FIA or police owing to a threat from the group to upload their obscene videos on an online application, said the FIA cybercrime circle official in Karachi.

The agency has arrested two alleged culprits involved in the act and both of them are being interrogated regarding the role of their other accomplices.

