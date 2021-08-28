Mother, daughter identify suspects in Lahore rickshaw gang-rape case

LAHORE: The woman and her daughter who were sexually assaulted past week in the Chung area of Lahore have identified prime suspects during identification parade held at Camp Jail, police said on Saturday.

Sources in police said that the suspects were presented before the victims. The victims had to identify the perpetrator in presence of magistrate and jail staff.

The mother-daughter duo on Thursday had recorded their statement to the police recalling the horrifying details of their calamity at the hands of the alleged rapist rickshaw driver.

The woman had said they were not familiar with the Lahore routes when they visited it from their area Thokar Niaz Baig. She said to have come here only twice in her entire life.

When they reached Lahore and stepped down from their bus they got into the rickshaw whose driver offered to take them to the destination against Rs300.

Medical report confirms sexual assault on Lahore mother-daughter duo