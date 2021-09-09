12-year-old girl killed after rape in Punjab

BAHAWALNAGAR: Another rape incident reported in Punjab, where a 12-year-old girl was killed after the alleged rape in Manchinabad Tehsil of Punjab’s Bahawalnagar district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a 12 years old girl was killed after being raped in Manchinabad. The police arrested two suspects in the case after the matter came to light.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from the IG Punjab and ordered strict action against the persons involved in the heinous crime.

Usman Buzdar also assured the affected family of speedy and complete delivery of justice.

Earlier this month, a girl in Punjab’s Gujrat died after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men.

Three men kidnapped a girl from Chak Ghazi in Gujrat district on September 1. The accused gave a tranquilizer to the girl and then raped her.

Later, the accused left the victim girl in a critical condition.

The victim died soon after the incident as the culprits dumped her upon the deterioration of her condition and fled the scene, said police.