Cop, hotel manager arrested for rape of teenage girl

FAISALABAD: A policeman and the manager of a hotel have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape of a teenage girl in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to police, key accused Fahad, who is on the run, called his 16-year-old friend to a hotel on some pretext and sexually abused her along with his friends.

READ: OKARA MINOR GIRL KIDNAPPED FROM HOME, RAPED AT GUNPOINT

Two accused, constable Gufran and hotel manager Tanveer have been taken into custody, the police said, adding the key accused, a resident of Sidhupura, has gone into hiding and efforts are effort to nab him as well.

On September 2, a senior doctor of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was booked for allegedly raping a patient’s daughter. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Dr Aamir Hussain on the complaint of the woman at Kahna police station.

READ: MEDICAL REPORT CONFIRMS GANG RAPE OF TWO GIRLS IN LAHORE’S GUJJARPURA

The complainant said she had got her father admitted to the hospital on April 15, 2019. The doctor kept subjecting her to sexual abuse under coercion until October 23, 2002, she added.