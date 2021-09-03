Okara minor girl kidnapped from home, raped at gunpoint

OKARA: A minor girl was kidnapped from her house in the Awan Kalan area right before her mother and minor brother who the culprits tied before they took her away and raped her at a gunpoint, ARY News learned Friday.

The Hujra Police have now booked the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother who, along with another of her child, had been tied at the time of kidnap.

They fastened our hands and locked us inside our rooms, said the victim’s mother.

My daughter was asleep in the house corridor when they stormed our house and took her away, she told police.

They raped her at gunpoint and then threw her back outside our residence before fleeing there, she said.

Okara Police said they have detained a suspect in the case and are further investigating the matter.

In a shocking revelation Friday, a 17-year-old claimed his paternal aunt sold, including himself, four of five siblings to Lahore buyer(s) soon after their father died two years ago.

4 kids sold in Lahore shortly after father died, eldest one claims aunt did it

One Adeel, 17-year-old now, says he spent two years of life in slavery when their aunt sold them in Lahore after she lured them in to travel for work. He just made his way back to his hometown Khanpur, however, he has not shared any whereabouts of his other siblings also sold back then.

There were a 13-year-old Sunil, 10-year-old Adil and a 15-year-old Almiza amongst the victims sold to buyers in Lahore.