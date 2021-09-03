4 kids sold in Lahore shortly after father died, eldest one claims aunt did it

KHANPUR: In a shocking revelation Friday, a 17-year-old claimed his paternal aunt sold, including himself, four of five siblings to Lahore buyer(s) soon after their father died two years ago, ARY News learned.

One Adeel, 17-year-old now, says he spent two years of life in slavery when their aunt sold them in Lahore after she lured them in to travel for work. He just made his way back to his hometown Khanpur, however, he has not shared any whereabouts of his other siblings also sold back then.

There were a 13-year-old Sunil, 10-year-old Adil and a 15-year-old Almiza amongst the victims sold to buyers in Lahore.

Soon after our father died in 2016 our mother also abandoned us due to her compromised mental condition, said Adeel.

When our mother left us, we were with our aunt who one day took us to Lahore two years ago and sold us there, he said.

Medical report confirms gang rape of two girls in Lahore’s Gujjarpura

Separately from Lahore, the medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in Gujjarpura gang-rape case confirmed yesterday the two girls were gang-raped.

According to police, the DNA samples of the accused that were sent to the forensic lab have matched with those collected from victims.

On the other hand, the arrested factory owner named Nadeem rejected the allegations of gang-raping two girls at his factory.

In his statement recorded to the police, he said that they hired two girls from Shahdara for the party to celebrate the birth of a son to his cousin Irfan.

“The girls were booked for Rs.15,000 for the party,” Nadeem said to the police. The accused further said that the girls raised rape allegations over them after an alleged disagreement over engaging them for more time against the fixed duration.