120 more suspects involved in Jinnah House attack case identified

LAHORE: The investigators identified 120 more suspects in the Jinnah House attack case and their records including national identity cards were handed over to the investigation officers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said that the accused were found present in Zaman Park on May 8 and later in Jinnah House on May 9 after geofencing and video evidence. The police investigators said that 34 journalists and cops were among the 154 shortlisted persons during checking.

Police officials said that special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

In another development today, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the custody of 16 miscreants – involved in the Jinnah house vandalism case – to a commanding officer under Military Act.

According to the details, the commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants under the Military Act after which the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) swiftly responded to the commanding officer’s request and granted the custody of miscreants involved in Jinnah house vandalism.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Akram Usman, along with the 16 accused, has been handed over to the commanding officer for further proceedings.

The commanding officer has revealed that the suspects are facing charges under sections 3, 7, and 9 of the Official Secrets Act. If found guilty, the suspects could face trial under the provisions of the Army Act 1952.

The prosecution, showing cooperation and trust in the commanding officer’s expertise, has not objected to the request for enhanced security measures.