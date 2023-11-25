Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ submitted for Oscars

Indian actor Vikrant Massey’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’, the biopic of an IPS officer, has been submitted for the Oscars.

In his recent outing at a literary festival, actor Vikrant Massey confirmed to Indian media that his latest release ’12th Fail’ has been submitted at the prestigious Academy Awards as an independent nomination.

Further speaking about his decades-long journey and struggles at the event, the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actor shared that he started working in the film industry at the age of 15, as he did not want his college fees to be a burden to his father.

Massey, who started from TV first before moving towards the silver screen, revealed that he is also a trained dancer, under ace choreographer Shiamak Davar.

As for ’12th Fail’, based on the same-titled 2019 non-fiction book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, it is about the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The title is written, directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The biographical drama stars Vikrant Massey in the titular role with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Initially released across India on October 27, the film was re-released in dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions on November 3, following the ground-breaking success in the Hindi language.

