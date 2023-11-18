12th Fail: Vikrant Massey’s sleeper-hit triumphs at Box Office

Indian actor Vikrant Massey-led biopic of an IPS officer, ’12th Fail’ emerged as a sleeper hit at the Box Office in the action-packed 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After receiving widespread critical acclaim, ace filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ is getting successful numbers in its Box Office collection as well, as it inches closer to the INR50 crore mark in the third week of release.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian trade analysts and media outlets, the title which opened at a meagre INR1.10 crore on October 27, had earned 6.70 crore by the end of opening weekend and a decent sum of INR13 crore in 1st week of release.

Continuing with the pace, ’12th Fail’ grossed INR14.11 crore and INR8.54 crore in the following weeks 2 and 3 respectively, along with an additional overseas collection of INR2.08 crore, making its total rise to INR37.73 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Following the ground-breaking success of the film in Hindi language, makers announced to release the dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions in cinemas on November 3.

Based on the same-titled 2019 non-fiction book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, about the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, ’12th Fail’ is written, directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The biographical drama stars Vikrant Massey in the titular role along with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

It was released theatrically last month, clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s then-hotly-anticipated ‘Tejas’ about an IAF [Indian Air Force] officer, which emerged as one of the biggest Box Office disasters with most screenings being cancelled on the day of release itself.

‘Ganapath’ Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer disappoints in the opening weekend