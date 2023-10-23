‘Ganapath’ BO: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer disappoints in the opening weekend

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s sophomore collaboration, ‘Ganapath’ made a disappointing opening at the Box Office over the weekend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After being delayed from its original release schedule, the sports actioner ‘Ganapath’ finally hit the theatres on Friday, October 20, in across five languages, however, scoring the lowest Box Office opening for the lead star Shroff, in his 11 films and 9 years career span.

Facing a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s hotly-anticipated ‘Leo’, Nupur Sanon’s debut film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, and coming-of-the-age romance drama ‘Yaariyan 2’, Tiger and Kriti’s ‘Ganapath’ opened on a meagre note with total first-day earnings being under INR3 crore mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

The ticket sales further deteriorated from opening day’s INR2.5 crore to INR2.25 crore on days 2 and 3 each, wrapping up the entire first weekend at a mere INR7 crore.

Marking the sophomore collaboration of the debut co-stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon (of ‘Heropanti’), the dystopian sports action flick also featured celebrated superstar Amitabh Bachchan and rising actor Elli Avram.

Written and directed by the eminent Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’, ‘Ganapath’ is boasted as India’s first dystopian film. He also co-produced the title under his banner Good Co., in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment.

‘Mission Raniganj’ Box Office: Akshay Kumar film fails the Monday test