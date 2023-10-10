32.9 C
‘Mission Raniganj’ Box Office: Akshay Kumar film fails the Monday test

The latest release of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Mission Raniganj’ failed to pass the first Monday test at the Box Office.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kumar-led ‘Mission Raniganj’, about the 1989 collapse of the Raniganj coalfields in West Bengal, opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics on Friday, however, the film fell flat at the ticket windows, past the opening weekend.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian entertainment outlets and trade pandits, the rescue drama collected a meagre INR1.25 crore at ticket windows from 9.23% occupancy in movie halls on the first Monday.

Added to its previous collection of INR12.60 crore in the entire three-day debut weekend, the film now stands at INR13.85 crore after ticket sales of four days.

As for the disaster flick, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra with Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra and Varun Badola among others, ‘Mission Raniganj’ follows Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad who rescued trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Written by Vipul K. Rawal and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial was released theatrically on October 6.

