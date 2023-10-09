Akshay Kumar shares interesting fact about his Indian citizenship

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, was granted Indian citizenship in August 2023.

According to Indian media reports, the Mission Raniganj actor applied for Indian passport in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans. The actor has also given up his nationality of being a Canadian.

Talking to an Indian media outlet, Akshay Kumar revealed that he got his Indian passport after 1.5 to 2 years of applying and the process was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also addressed the whole controversy around his Canadian passport and revealed that his films were not doing good and he got some cargo business in Canada.

“I used to pay all my taxes while in India but did not think my Canadian nationality would affect people,” he added.

Speaking of Mission Raniganj title change, the actor said, “India and Bharat are both alike, When I got my passport, I saw the Republic of India and Bharat and then I wanted to change it and producers also agreed.”

Akshay Kumar further said that the rhythm sounded well. “The film’s team talked about the name change for only 4-5 mins… India, Bharat and Hindustan all are the same.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the film has amassed around INR7 crore in earnings thus far. On its first day, Akshay and Parineeti Chopra’s movie garnered INR2.74 crore. The film was released on October 6.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj narrates the valorous tale of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue mission in November 1989, effectively saving miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj.