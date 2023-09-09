27.9 C
Akshay Kumar releases hilarious ‘Welcome 3’ teaser

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday by sharing the hilarious teaser for the third film in the ‘ Welcome‘ franchise ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the comedy flick on his social media accounts.

The trailer has received mixed responses. Some appreciated it humour sense, while others criticized for having director Ahmed Khan, the brains behind several flops, work on the project.

There were many who said the film is incomplete without the beloved gangsters Uday (Nana Patekar) and his brother Majnu (Anil Kapoor).

It is pertinent to mention that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor had backed off from ‘Welcome 3‘.

Related – Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar exit ‘Welcome 3‘ for THIS reason

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will return as Rajiv and his uncle Dr. Ghungroo in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ respectively. It also features A-listers Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Welcome‘ was released in 2007. The film – starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in lead roles – was met with critical acclaim and its memorable dialogues are used for memes.

The film saw a sequel titled ‘Welcome Back‘. This time, it was John Abraham and Shruti Hassan playing protagonists Ajay Barsi and Ranjana Shetty respectively.

Katrina Kaif Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathank Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar reprised the role of Sanjana Shetty, Dr. Ghungroo, his wife Payal, Majnu Bhai, and Uday Shetty respectively.

The cast also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Diumple Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav, Sakshi Maggo, Radhika Bangia, and others.

