Akshay Kumar releases hilarious ‘Welcome 3’ teaser

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 56th birthday by sharing the hilarious teaser for the third film in the ‘ Welcome‘ franchise ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the comedy flick on his social media accounts.

Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) 😬#WelcomeToTheJunglehttps://t.co/gzy8l325fZ In cinemas, Christmas – 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/eqWePNPrtJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2023

The trailer has received mixed responses. Some appreciated it humour sense, while others criticized for having director Ahmed Khan, the brains behind several flops, work on the project.

There were many who said the film is incomplete without the beloved gangsters Uday (Nana Patekar) and his brother Majnu (Anil Kapoor).

Hope we’ve Uday and Majnu bhai in this. Welcome is no fun without them. They are the soul. And happy birthday Akshay Kumar. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 9, 2023

Director hi to ghatiya hae — Shivam Jaiswal (@ShivamJ43) September 9, 2023

Oh my god 🤣 I can’t stop laughing 😂 Waiting for this masterpiece 🔥 Happy Birthday @akshaykumar sir — JagRuk Hindustan (@AskJagruk) September 9, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor had backed off from ‘Welcome 3‘.

Related – Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar exit ‘Welcome 3‘ for THIS reason

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will return as Rajiv and his uncle Dr. Ghungroo in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ respectively. It also features A-listers Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Welcome‘ was released in 2007. The film – starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in lead roles – was met with critical acclaim and its memorable dialogues are used for memes.

The film saw a sequel titled ‘Welcome Back‘. This time, it was John Abraham and Shruti Hassan playing protagonists Ajay Barsi and Ranjana Shetty respectively.

Katrina Kaif Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathank Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar reprised the role of Sanjana Shetty, Dr. Ghungroo, his wife Payal, Majnu Bhai, and Uday Shetty respectively.

The cast also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Diumple Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav, Sakshi Maggo, Radhika Bangia, and others.