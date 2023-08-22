No Uday without Majnu: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar exit ‘Welcome 3’ for THIS reason

Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar aka Majnu and Uday bhai have walked out of the ‘Welcome’ threequel titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ over monetary factors.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, there will be no Uday or Majnu in the upcoming ‘Welcome 3’, as the seasoned actors Kapoor and Patekar have been replaced by Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt to essay the two new-to-be-introduced characters in the storyline.

According to the sources, Kapoor opted out of the film after producers failed to fulfil his demand of a whooping remuneration, while Patekar followed suit, as there was no point in the role of Uday without Majnu.

“Producer Firoz Nadiadwala got the shock of his life when Anil Kapoor demanded INR18 crores to act in the film,” the publication quoted the well-placed industry sources.

The insider added, “Anil felt that Welcome is Welcome because of Majnu and the film will just get wider in the third part with the addition of Akshay Kumar. He felt that he deserved the money as the third part is a potential INR300 crore film at the India Box Office and even he deserved the amount he asked for. He tried to put forth his point, but when Firoz refused, he willingly backed out of the film.”

“Akshay Kumar also tried to intervene and get Anil on board, but Anil was stuck on getting Rs. 18 crores,” the source divulged.

“Uday and Majnu are like Pav and Bhaji. There is no fun to eat either Pav or Bhaji and it makes sense only to have both components together. Once Anil backed out, Nana also took a backseat. Akshay and Firoz then decided to bring in Munna and Circuit in Welcome 3.”

‘Welcome 3’, officially titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, now stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty in main roles. The film is set for theatrical release on Christmas 2024.